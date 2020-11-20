EC Fire Department
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 7.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 7.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 7.
A call for service in the 1870 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 7.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 3610 block of Union Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 7.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 8.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 8.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 8.
An unspecified incident in the 710 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 9.
An unspecified incident in the 100 block of Alexander Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 9.
A report of dumpster or other outside trash receptacle fire in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 490 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 10.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 140 block of Pelican Point Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 10.
A report of building fire in the 410 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 10.
A report of false alarm in the 300 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 11.
A report of gas leak in the 200 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 11.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1120 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on E. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Nov. 11.