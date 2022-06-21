EC Fire Department
Responded to unspecified incident in the 900 block of Herrington Road, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 1500 block of Main Street Extended, June 6.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 3510 block of Union Street, June 6.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 300 block of Speed Street, June 6.
Responded to emergency medical service in the 700 block of Grady Street, June 7.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Weeksville Road, June 7.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Crescent Drive, June 7.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of S. Cobb Street, June 7.
Responded to gas leak in the 710 block of N. Poindexter Street, June 7.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, June 8.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, June 8.
Responded to the 1700 block of River Road but no incident found on scene, June 8.
Responded to W. Main Street but no incident found on scene, June 8.
Responded to the 100 block of Roanoke Avenue but no incident found on scene, June 8.
Responded to rescue, EMS, possible overdose in the 210 block of E. Broad Street, June 8.
Responded to malicious, mischievous false call in the 100 block of Springvale Drive, June 9.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 100 block of N. Griffin Street, June 9.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, other in the 300 block of Roanoke Avenue, June 9.
Responded to detector activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, June 9.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on S. Hughes Boulevard, June 9.
Responded to hazardous condition on Halstead Boulevard, June 9.
Responded to passenger vehicle fire in the 1870 block of West City Drive, June 9.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, June 10.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 100 block of Grandview Drive, June 10.
Responded to passenger vehicle fire on Halstead Boulevard Extended, June 10.
Responded to the 720 block of Morgan Street but was canceled en route, June 10.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 220 block of E. Broad Street, June 10.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of Jones Avenue, June 10.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, June 11.
Responded to outside rubbish fire in the 910 block of Jones Avenue, June 11.
Responded to removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, June 11.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew on Boston Avenue, June 11.
Responded to Perkins Lane but no incident found on scene, June 11.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1600 block of Penny Drive, June 11.