EC Fire Department
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 610 block of Hull Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 12.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 200 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 12.
A report of gas leak in the 200 block of Enchanted Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 12.
A report of alarm system sounded due to a malfunction in the 1600 block of Winslow Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 12.
A report of alarm system sounded due to a malfunction in the 100 block of Sydney Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 13.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 13.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 700 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 13.
A report of gas leak in the 800 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 14.
A report of dispatched and canceled en route to the 100 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 14.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 510 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 14.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 800 block of Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 15.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 610 block of Hull Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 15.
A report of unspecified incident in the 600 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 15.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 610 block of Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 15.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1320 block of S. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 16.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 16.
A report of service call to the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 16.
A report of service call to the 870 block of Westway Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 16.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 500 block of Madrin Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 16.
A report of hazardous condition in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 16.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 140 block of Ranch Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 17.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1010 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 17.
A report of medial assistance, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 17.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 18.
A report of gas leak in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 18.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of E. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 19.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 20.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 960 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 20.