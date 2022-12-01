EC Fire Department
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 820 block of Body Road, Nov. 2.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Nov. 2.
Responded to heat detector activation due to malfunction in the 1320 block of N. Road Street, Nov. 2.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 200 block of E. Church Street, Nov. 2.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Nov. 2.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 0 block of Honors Drive, Nov. 2.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Nov. 3.
Responded to the 100 block of Plank Bridge Road but canceled en route, Nov. 3.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1500 block of Herrington Road, Nov. 3.
Responded to lock-out in the 600 block of S. Road Street, Nov. 4.
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Nov. 4.
Responded to excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition in the 1730 block of Uncle Buddy Drive, Nov. 4.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 510 block of Shepard Street, Nov. 5.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Brooks Avenue, Nov. 6.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Nov. 6.
Responded to building fire in the 690 block of Body Road, Nov. 6.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Nov. 6.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Nov. 6.
Responded to natural vegetation fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Nov. 7.
Responded to overpressure rupture, explosion in the 1700 block of City Center Boulevard, Nov. 7.
Responded to natural gas leak in the 3860 block of Conlon Way, Nov. 7.
Responded to fire in a structure other than a building in the 1300 block of Shiloh Street, Nov. 8.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Nov. 8.
Responded to emergency medical service, other in the 1020 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Nov. 8.
Responded to call for service in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Nov. 8.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1620 block of Brookridge Drive, Nov. 9.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1320 block of N. Road Street, Nov. 9.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Hughes Boulevard, Nov. 9.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on N. Hughes Boulevard, Nov. 10.
Responded to steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke in the 1600 block of Lexington Drive, Nov. 10.
Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1210 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Nov. 11.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 420 block of Hariot Drive, Nov. 11.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Nov. 12.
Responded to smoke or odor removal in the 800 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Nov. 12.
Responded to heat from short circuit wiring in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive, Nov. 13.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1680 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Nov. 13.
Responded to the 400 block of Hastings Lane but canceled en route, Nov. 13.
Responded to the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard but canceled en route, Nov. 14.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 100 block of English Row, Nov. 14.
Responded to lock-out in the 1110 block of W. Williams Circle, Nov. 15.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Nov. 15.
Responded to call for service in the 100 block of Lowry Street, Nov. 15.
Responded to public service call in the 1100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Nov. 15.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 440 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Nov. 15.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew on Washington Street, Nov. 15.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, Nov. 16.