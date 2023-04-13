EC Fire Department responds to motor vehicle accidents From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Apr 13, 2023 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EC Fire DepartmentResponded to call for service in the 300 block of Kaitlyn Way, March 27.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of Tidewater Way, March 27.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 960 block of Oak Stump Road, March 27.Responded to call for service in the 1600 block of Penny Drive, March 27.Responded to emergency medical service incident in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, March 27.Responded to lock-out in the 100 block of Emily Street, March 27.Responded to call for service in the 1310 block of Jessica Street, March 28.Responded to call for service in the 100 block of N. Water Street, March 29.Responded to fire in the 1200 block of Riverside Avenue, March 29.Responded to lifting assistance in the 610 block of Hull Drive, March 29.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 300 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, March 30.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 190 block of S. Road Street, March 30.Responded to detector activation, no fire in the 1090 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, March 31.Responded to smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 810 block of W. Main Street, March 31.Responded to building fire in the 1250 block of Salem Church Road, March 31.Responded to lock-out in the 120 block of Springvale Street, March 31.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of E. Colonial Avenue, March 31.Responded to lifting assistance in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, March 31.Responded to steam, other mistaken for smoke in the 1720 block of City Center Boulevard, March 31.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1190 block of Halstead Boulevard, March 31.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1310 block of Southern Avenue, March 31.Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 700 block of Poindexter Street, April 1.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 790 block of Trinkaloe Road, April 2.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, April 2.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 100 block of Sutton Drive, April 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Medicine Psychology Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest eEditionThe Daily Advance Get The App! Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesManhunt underway off Main Street Extended after vehicle occupant fires at deputyChanges at Woodstock: Apartments to get new owner, upgradesSheriff: Both suspects in manhunt now in custodyFolwell: EC should seek LGC takeover of financesCircus coming to EC next weekOne of 2 men sought in manhunt captured, chargedUpdated: One manhunt suspect arrested, one still soughtColumn: Closing one chapter in my life, opening anotherWoman transported for evaluation after incident with policeHigh School Softball | John A. Holmes beats Perquimans; Perquimans beats Currrituck at Easter tournament Images