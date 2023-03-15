EC Fire Department
Responded to EMS assist with deceased person in the 2110 block of Rivershore Road, Feb. 15.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road, Feb. 15.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1400 block of River Road, Feb. 15.
Responded to odor in building, no fire in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Feb. 15.
Responded to to fire alarm activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Feb. 15.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Feb. 15.
Responded to activated fire alarm, no fire in the 1700 block of River Road, Feb. 16.
Responded to natural gas line rupture in the 1110 block of Halstead Boulevard, Feb. 16.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Feb. 16.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 500 block of Interpath Parkway, Feb. 16.
Responded to brush fire threatening a structure in the 830 block of Pritchard Road, Feb. 17.
Responded to EMS assist with overdose victim in the 310 block of S. Dyer Street, Feb. 17.
Responded to a deceased person in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, Feb. 17.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 2190 block of Peartree Road, Feb. 17.
Responded to activated smoke detector, no fire in the 0 block of Gardner Pointe Drive, Feb. 17.
Responded to activated fire alarm, no fire in the 880 block of Forest Park Road, Feb. 17.
Responded to EMS assist with overdose victim in the 1160 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Feb. 18.
Responded to brush fire near a structure in the 1400 block of River Road, Feb. 19.
Responded to EMS assist in the 410 block of Carter Road, Feb. 19.
Responded to arcing electrical outlets in a residence in the 100 block of Berkley Trailer Court Road, Feb. 19.
Responded to power outage with possible downed power line in the 890 block of N.Road Street, Feb. 19.
Responded to smell of smoke in a structure, no fire in the 1200 block of Newport Avenue, Feb. 20.
Responded to service call, installed carbon monoxide and smoke detectors in the 1110 block of Herrington Road, Feb. 21.
Responded to activated fire alarm due to cooking in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Feb. 22.
Responded to report of smoke, no fire in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Feb. 22.
Responded to resident locked out of home in the 150 block of Golf Club Drive, Feb. 22.
Responded to natural gas leak in the 610 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Feb. 22.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1110 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Feb. 22.
Responded to overdose victim in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Feb. 22.
Responded to an unresponsive infant in the 700 block of Colonial Avenue, Feb. 22.