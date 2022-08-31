EC Fire Department
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Aug. 18.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of Tidewater Way, Aug. 19.
Responded to call for service in the 310 block of S. Dyer Street, Aug. 19.
Responded to lock-in in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Aug. 19.
Responded to lock-out in the 710 block of Fleetwood Street, Aug. 19.
Responded to power line down on Roanoke Avenue, Aug. 19.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 300 block of Breezewood Drive, Aug. 19.
Responded to electrical equipment/wiring problem in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Aug. 20.
Responded to emergency medical service in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Aug. 20.
Responded to hazardous condition in the 300 block of S. Water Street, Aug. 20.
Responded to detector activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Aug. 20.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1160 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Aug. 20.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 600 block of Spruce Street, Aug. 21.
Responded to passenger vehicle fire in the 200 block of S. Dyer Street, Aug. 21.
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 880 block of Forest Park Road, Aug. 21.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Aug. 22.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, Aug. 22.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Herrington Road, Aug. 22.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Aug. 22.
Responded to malicious, mischievous false alarm in the 20 block of Arena Drive, Aug. 22.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 200 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Aug. 23.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 20 block of Arena Drive, Aug. 23.
