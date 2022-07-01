EC Fire Department responds to possible overdose From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Jul 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EC Fire DepartmentResponded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1500 block of River Road, June 12.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of Perry Street, June 12.Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, June 13.Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, June 13.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 220 block of E. Broad Street, June 14.Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1720 block of Edgewood Drive, June 14.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Elizabeth Street, June 14.Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 300 block of Mizzen Way, June 15.Responded to false alarm or false call in the 600 block of Maple Street, June 15.Responded to building fire in the 100 block of E. Ward Street, June 16.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Shepard Street, June 16.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue, June 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ems Motor Vehicle Medicine Fleet Overdose Crew Injury Alarm System Block Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJ.D. Lewis to buy waterfront EC Milling buildingJail to conduct own probe of inmate's deathLocal talent represented on 2022 SteamersChowan sheriff, SBI investigating fatal shooting of womanRiver's Landing sewage woes: City: 2 apartments unfit for occupancyRivers: Reasons for Hicks' resignation unclearLocal high schools recognize valedictorians, salutatoriansSheriff: No foul play suspected in jail inmate's deathPatrol investigating fatal wreck in Perquimans Friday nightTaking the oath: Parker sworn in as ECPPS schools chief Images