EC Fire Department

Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1500 block of River Road, June 12.

Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of Perry Street, June 12.

Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, June 13.

Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, June 13.

Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 220 block of E. Broad Street, June 14.

Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1720 block of Edgewood Drive, June 14.

Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Elizabeth Street, June 14.

Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 300 block of Mizzen Way, June 15.

Responded to false alarm or false call in the 600 block of Maple Street, June 15.

Responded to building fire in the 100 block of E. Ward Street, June 16.

Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Shepard Street, June 16.

Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue, June 16.