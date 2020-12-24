EC Fire Department
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 500 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A good intent call in the 3400 block of Copper Creek Lane, Elizabeth City, was reported Dec. 11.
A report of false alarm in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 11.
A report of false alarm in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 11.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 200 block of Gaston Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 410 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 11.
A report of outside rubbish, trash fire in the 1900 block of Johnson Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1040 block of Perkins Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 12.
A report of potential accident on Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 13.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 14.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 700 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 14.
A report of lifting assistance, assist EMS in the 210 block of Native Dancer Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 14.