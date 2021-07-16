EC Fire Department
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27.
A report of good intent call in the 700 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Park Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 28.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 910 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident on Harrell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 28.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1720 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 28.