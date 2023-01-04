EC Fire Department responds to smoke scare on Hughes Blvd. From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Jan 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EC Fire DepartmentResponded to smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 600 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Dec. 20.Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident in the 400 block of Kristin Street, Dec. 20.Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1400 block of Charlotte Street, Dec. 20.Responded to unspecified incident in the 1400 block of Charlotte Street, Dec. 20.Responded to smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 600 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Dec. 20.Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries, in the 400 block of Kristin Street, Dec. 20.Responded to smoke detector activation in the 1400 block of Charlotte Street, Dec. 20.Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1400 block of Charlotte Street, Dec. 20.Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 1710 block of Fairwind Court, Dec. 20.Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road, Dec. 20.Responded to call for service in the 1400 block of Charlotte Street, Dec. 20.Responded to municipal alarm system in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17, Dec. 21.Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident on W. Ehringhaus Street, Dec. 21.Responded to EMS calls, excluding vehicle accident in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Dec. 21.Responded to motor vehicle accident on S. Road Street, Dec. 21. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Block Scare Highway Ec Fire Department Vehicle Accident Activation Ems Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesRivers defends city spending $11,500 on employee dinnerLJ Beaners to move into new location April 1Sheriff investigates $36K stolen in case of elder abuseShannon-Derrickson House an endangered antebellum gemCOA, MACU hold informal talks on use of dorm spaceCity Council defied state Treasurer's Office in rehiring FreemanAlbemarle Neighbor: Henderson, Albemarle Audiology help patients recover hearingEC man indicted on 4 counts of sexual exploitation of minor6 to get ECSU Chancellor's Legacy AwardFailure to reduce speed: Hertford motorist cited for school bus collision Images