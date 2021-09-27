EC Fire Department
A report of local alarm system, malicious alarm in the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 14.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1410 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 14.
A report of malicious, mischievous call in the 3890 block of Waterside Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 14.
A report of emergency medical service in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 14.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 800 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 15.
A report of carbon monoxide detector sounded due to malfunction in the 210 block of Ibis Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 15.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 15.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 15.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 15.
A report of smoke scare or odor of smoke in the 30 block of Towers Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 15.