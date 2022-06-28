EC Fire Department responds to vehicle accident on Perry Street From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Jun 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EC Fire DepartmentResponded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1500 block of River Road, June 12.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of Perry Street, June 12.Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, June 13.Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, June 13.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 220 block of E. Broad Street, June 14.Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1720 block of Edgewood Drive, June 14.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Elizabeth Street, June 14.Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 300 block of Mizzen Way, June 15.Responded to false alarm or false call in the 600 block of Maple Street, June 15.Responded to building fire in the 100 block of E. Ward Street, June 16.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Shepard Street, June 16.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue, June 16.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 910 block of Woodruff Avenue, June 16.Responded to gasoline or other flammable liquid spill in the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue, June 18.Responded to 1400 block of Walker Avenue but was canceled en route, June 18.Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 700 block of W. Church Street, June 18.Responded to sprinkler activation, no fire in the 1470 block of Weeksville Road, June 18.Responded to false alarm of false call in the 140 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden, June 19.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, June 19.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1500 block of River Road, June 19.Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1200 block of Harris Drive, June 19.Responded to fire in the 810 block of Beech Street, June 19.Responded to the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway but no incident found, June 20.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, June 20.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1500 block of River Road, June 20.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 410 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, June 20.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1000 block of Hunnicut Avenue, June 20. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Block Ems Motor Vehicle Highway Crew Road Ec Fire Department Perry Street Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJ.D. Lewis to buy waterfront EC Milling buildingWooten: EC police involved in planning Brown operationLocal talent represented on 2022 SteamersPolice probe woman's death at Riverbreeze MHPDowntown Sears store will close June 22Local high schools recognize valedictorians, salutatoriansWindsor man has been missing since June 18Pasquotank sheriff's office investigating alleged rapeTeen injured in four-wheeler accidentPatrol investigating fatal wreck in Perquimans Friday night Images