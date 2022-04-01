EC Fire Department
Responded to to smoke detector activation in the 1 block of Timmerman Drive, March 10.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, March 10.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, March 10.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1500 block of River Road, March 10.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 110 block of S. Ashe Street, March 10.
Responded to gas leak in the 1 block of Muldrow Way, March 11.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 600 block of Maple Street, March 11.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 400 block of Hickory Drive, March 11.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, March 11.
Responded to gas leak in the 110 block of Dogwood Trail, March 11.
Responded to oil and other combustible liquid spill on N. Hughes Boulevard, March 11.
Responded to good intent call in the 610 block of Forest Hill Circle, March 11.
Responded to lock-out in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, March 11.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, March 12.
Responded to service call in the 760 block of Pitts Chapel Road, March 12.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 700 block of N. Poindexter Street, March 12.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Southern Avenue, March 13.
Responded to unintentional transmission of alarm in the 610 block of Alton Street, March 14.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, March 14.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1230 block of N. Road Street, March 14.
Responded to dispatched and cancelled en route to 3880 Patrick Way, March 14.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, March 14.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway South, March 15.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1300 block of Walker Avenue, March 15.
Responded to lock out in the 500 block of Raven Way, March 15.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, March 15.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 30 block of Honors Way, March 15.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 200 block of Forrest Skipper Drive, March 16.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 520 block of Edge Street, March 16.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 900 block of Baxter Street, March 16.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 710 block of Brooks Avenue, March 16.
Responded to service call in the 200 block of Binnacle Court, March 17.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1200 block of Herrington Road, March 17.
Responded to cooking fire, confined to container in the 800 block of Cedar Street, March 17.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard, March 17.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 110 block of Cameron Drive, March 18.
Responded to excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition in the 610 block of Bunnells Avenue, March 18.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 620 block of Forest Park Road, March 20.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, March 20.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, March 20.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, March 20.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, March 21.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1840 block of West City Drive, March 21.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1840 block of West City Drive, March 21.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, March 21.