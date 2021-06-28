EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 2580 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass, North, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 12.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 12.
A report of building fire in the 100 block of Ward Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 12.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 13.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Cody Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 13.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 900 block of Jones Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 13.
A call for service in the 1810 block of Sanford Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 14.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 14.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 770 block of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 14.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 14.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 800 block of Raleigh Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15.
A report of gas leak in the 600 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 300 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 16.
A report of lockout in the 1000 block of Woodruff Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 16.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 16.