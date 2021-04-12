EC Fire Department
A report of false alarm or false call in the 100 block of McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 18.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1620 block of Midgett Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 210 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 18.
A report of detector activation, no fire in the 1110 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 30.
A report of vehicle fire in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 30.
A report of brush fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 30.
A report of natural gas leak in the 400 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 30.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 820 block of Price Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 31.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1200 block of Winston Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in March 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 1.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 130 block of Brock Ridge Run, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 1.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 450 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1330 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 2.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 110 block of Schwarzkopf Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 2.
A report of false alarm in the 2200 block of Meads Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1010 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 2.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 3.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS crew in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 3.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew on Second Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 3.
A report of smoke or odor removal in the 410 block of Calvert Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 3.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS crew in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 3.
A report of water vehicle fire in the 500 block of S. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 3.
A report of lock-in in the 610 block of Hull Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 3.
A report of brush fire in the 100 block of Capital Trace, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 4.
A report of lock-out in the 900 block of Bartlett Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 4.
A report of lock-out in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 4.
A report of water problem in the 300 block of Grandview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 4.
A report of outdoor rubbish fire in the 1000 block of Delaire Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 5.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1640 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 5.
A report of person in distress in the 700 block of Raleigh Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 5.
A report of emergency medical assistance in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in April 6.