EC Fire Department
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1290 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, July 8.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Heat index values of 103 to 107 are expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Responded to good intent call in the 500 block of Shepard Street, July 8.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on E. Colonial Avenue, July 8.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, July 9.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 610 block of Hull Street, July 9.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, July 9.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 990 block of S. Road Street, July 9.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, July 9.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1700 block of City Center Boulevard, July 9.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, July 9.
Responded to the 1840 block of West City Drive but canceled en route, July 9.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, July 9.
Responded to detector activation, no fire in the 110 block of N. Water Street, July 9.
Responded to emergency medical service in the 910 block of Maple Street, July 10.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 900 block of Riverside Avenue, July 10.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 500 block of N. Water Street, July 10.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 110 block of Brickhouse Lane, July 10.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1120 block of N. Road Street, July 12.
Responded to system malfunction in the 1720 block of City Center Boulevard, July 12.
Responded to alarms system sounded due to malfunction in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, July 12.
