EC Fire Department
Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1110 block of Goodwin Avenue Feb. 26.
Responded to smoke detector activation in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Feb. 26.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 600 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Feb. 26.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Feb. 27.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Feb. 27.
Responded to natural gas leak in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Feb. 27.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Feb. 28.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on N. Road Street, Feb. 28.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 310 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Feb. 28.
Responded to smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 830 block of Westway Street, Feb. 28.
Responded to service call in the 200 block of W. Burgess Street, Feb. 28.
Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1050 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Feb. 28.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1050 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Feb. 28.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 600 block of Maple Street, March 1.
Responded to lock-in in the 1310 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, March 1.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 700 block of Morgan Street, March 1.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, March 1.
Responded to system malfunction in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, March 1.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, March 2.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1050 block of U.S. Highway 17 North, March 2.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1130 block of N. Road Street, March 2.
Responded to outside storage fire in the 4000 block of Timmerman Drive, March 2.
Responded to cooking fire, confined to container in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, March 2.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 120 block of Chancey Drive, March 2.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, March 2.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 200 block of Holly Drive, March 3.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on S. Road Street, March 3.
Responded to service call in the 110 block of S. Road Street, March 3.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 530 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, March 3.
Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1090 block of U.S. Highway 17, March 4.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, March 5.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 700 block of Forest Park Road, March 5.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 530 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, March 5.
Responded to removal of victim from stalled elevator in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, March 5.
Responded to service call in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, March 6.
Responded to grass fire in the 610 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, March 6.
Responded to service call in the 600 block of Witherspoon Street, March 6.