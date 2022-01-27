EC Fire Department
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 640 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 26.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 2100 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 26.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 300 block of Renaissance Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 27.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 130 block of Pelican Pointe Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 27.
A report of outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Casey Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 27.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 500 block of Lane Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 28.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 850 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 28.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 28.
A report of sprinkler activation, no fire in the 100 block of Impact Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 29.
A report of malicious, mischievous false call on Ray Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 29.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 710 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 30.
A report of gas leak in the 900 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 31.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1110 block of E. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 31.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1000 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 1.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 910 block of Chestnut Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 2.
A report of building fire in the 1230 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 3.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1010 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 3.
A report of unspecified incident in the 510 block of Edge Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 3.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 300 block of Kingswood Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 3.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1240 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 3.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 4.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 4.
A report alarm system activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 4.
A report motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1400 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 4.
A report alarm system activation, no fire in the 210 block of Charles Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 4.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 4.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 910 block of Bartlett Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 5.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 5.
A report of service call in the 110 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 530 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 5.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 6.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 3880 block of Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 6.