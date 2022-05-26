Elizabeth City Police
Nicolas Rea Parsons, 33, of the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 23 and charged with 3 misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District in lieu of a $11,000 secured bond.
Jatonne Terrell Mercer, 45, of the 410 block of Bell Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 23 and charged with one misdemeanor count of passing a worthless check. He was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Marquawn Terrell Logan, 31, of the 710 block of Fleetwood Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 24 and was cited for driving while license revoked, no driver’s license or suspended license.
Katoria Ayanna Henry, 35, of the 1000 block of Pipers Road, Purcellville, Virginia, was arrested April 24 and charged with driving while impaired. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Thomas Shannon White, 48, of the 1200 block of Byrd Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 26 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Ricky Donnell Bartlett, 60, of the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Camden, was arrested April 28 and cited for driving while license revoked, no driver’s license or suspended license.
Joshua St. Augustine Harris, 28, of the 710 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and charged with 2 felony counts of fugitive, 2 felony counts of probation violation and one count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $52,100 secured bond.
Trisha Ann Moehring, 38, of the 310 block of Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and cited for one count of failure to return rental property. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.
Terrance Terrell Parker, 37, no home address, was arrested April 27 and charged with 3 misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,750 secured bond.
Jason Aaron Stokely, 36, of the 650 block of Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 27 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $900 cash bond.
Dwayne Jerrod Wheeler, 44, of the 700 block of Laurel Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 29 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $400 secured bond.
Zachary Probst, 24, of the 1200 block of Lakeside Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 29 and cited for shoplifting.
William Adam Seagle, 24, of the 1440 block of Ocean Highway, Eden, was arrested April 30 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was released after posting as $2,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Lynn Bell, 45, of the 1600 block of Providence Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 1 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Ashley Mae Bowen, 30, of the 500 block of Lane Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 2 and charged with 2 counts of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Andre Darnell Lightfoot, 50, of the 310 block of Burke Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 2 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $800 secured bond.
Gabrielle Rose Landreth, 22, of the 120 block of Birdie Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 2 and cited for failure to return rented property.
Helen Pamela Colombo, 65, of the 130 block of Morris Circle, Edenton, was arrested May 3 and cited for shoplifting.
Braxton Issack Alexander Miller, 19, of the 120 block of Godfreys Lane, Hertford, was arrested May 3 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $300 secured bond.
Jason Scott Miller, 41, of the 100 block of Villa Drive, Corolla, was arrested May 4 and charged with disorderly conduct and careless and reckless driving. He was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Michael Curtis Bird, 39, of the 1000 block of Raleigh Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 4 and cited for driving while license revoked.
Sherman Pepino Banks Jr., 29, of the 990 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 4 and cited for driving while license revoked, no driver’s license or suspended license.
Stephon Wyclef Mullen, 25, of the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 4 and cited for driving while license revoked, no driver’s license or suspended license.
Adam Lee Herring, 32, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 5 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Abigail Janet McCure, 27, of the 1700 block of Aydlett Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 5 and cited for driving while license revoked, no driver’s license or suspended license.
Dejuana Monet Willis, 28, of the 310 block of Salem Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 6 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was released after posting $250 secured bond.