Elizabeth City Police
Glen Dale Burrus, 47, of the 500 block of Spellman St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault by pointing a gun and assault/communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Jaquan Daniel Sumner, 24, of the 0 block of Morris Street, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with one felony count of fugitive and one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $156,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Macon Tovine Smithwick Jr., 41, homeless, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with failing to appear in court for a protective order violation. He was released on a $10,000 secured bond.
Eric Douglas Johnson, 37, of the 3400 block of Benfield Drive, Houston, Texas, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 28 for a charge of failure to return rental property.
Damel Marquese Barclift, 29, of the 400 block of Lambeth Drive, Charlotte, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charges of speeding, driving while license revoked and driving with a canceled, revoked tag. He was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
Lori Leann Gettier, 46, of the 200 block of Lynette Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for failing to pay child support. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
Dakota Joel Diaz, 22, of the 400 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 2 and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Keion Devon Evans, 34, of the 1200 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 2 and charged with failure to pay child support. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
Michael Anthony Powell Jr., 44, of the 400 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 4 for a charge of simple assault/engaging in an affray.
Sherman Pepino Banks Jr., 30, of the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 5 and charged with possession of stolen goods/property. He was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Dremaine Dyshawn Harris, 39, of the 1200 block of Harris Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 5 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. A $700 cash bond was set.
Demetric Nelson Ralph Jr., 22, of the 400 block of Bank St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 4 and charged with possession of stolen goods, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, maintaining a place to keep drugs and failure to appear in court for a probation violation. He also was served grand jury indictments for possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $110,500 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Christopher Antonio Garcia, 24, of the 8500 block of Guinea Road, Hayes, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Kayla Michelle Breshears, 24, of the 100 block of Universal Blvd., Moyock, was arrested Feb. 25 and served three true bills of indictment issued in Pasquotank County for trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transport and possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin.
Anthony Graham Taylor, 25, of the 700 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with possession of between half an ounce and 1½ ounces of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, driving with an open container of alcohol and failing to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 unsecured bond.
Haley Marie Campbell, 25, of the 300 block of West Arch St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Chanceton Balchon Peatross, 44, of the 100 block of Baxter Grove, C, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.