Delvonta Tyshawn Burnham, 27, of the 700 block of Richardson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 7 and charged with two counts of failure to pay child support. He was released after paying a $1,000 cash bond.
Scotty Blaine Smithson, 43, of the 1000 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 19 and charged with failure to appear in court for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Wonderful Shamori Banks III, 19, of the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 16 and charged with injury to personal property, failure to appear in court as required for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court as required for driving without an operator’s license and reduce speed. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Joseph Diamantis Kampanis, 19, of the 500 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 10 and charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center.
Chelsea Mae Oshields, 26, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested June 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a misdemeanor charge from Dare County of driving while license revoked.
Rebecca L. Walker, 25, of the 10000 block of Woodstone Circle, West Windsor, New Jersey, was arrested June 11 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Emma Quinn Mercer, 23, of the 500 block of Mill Landing Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested June 11 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle and failure to maintain lane control. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,500 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Sherkwon Nah-Je Dixon, 22, of Elizabeth City, was arrested June 14 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
Kasey Elaine Edwards, 36, of South Mills, was issued a criminal summons June 13 for misdemeanor larceny.