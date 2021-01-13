Elizabeth City Police
Raymond Vincent Riddick, 39, of the 800 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with kidnapping, second-degree forcible sexual offense, taking indecent liberties with a minor and statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult.
Maurice Trevon Lashon Baum Jr., 28, of the 100 block of School Road, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with peeping. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Roy Clifton Baum, 38, of the 1400 block of Warden St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Sylina Jeto, 25, of the 1100 Millpond Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
William Kenny Spencer III, 26, of the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,300 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Kimberly Ann Daniel, 48, of the 100 block of Beechwood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Dec. 28 and charged with driving while intoxicated. She was assigned a date to appear in court and was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Caitlyn Marie Shirley, 19, of the 320 block of Appaloosa Trail, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrest Dec. 31 and charged with felony possession of drugs, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of less than half-ounce of schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Joseph Stephen Mazur, 38, of the 510 block of Caleb Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 31 and charged with driving while intoxicated and driving while license revoked. He was assigned a date to appear in court and released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Alexis M. Lee, 30, of the 200 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with cyber stalking. She was assigned a date to appear in court and released.
Currituck Sheriff
Aaron Kelby Ritter, 29, of the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with breaking and entering. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Nicholas Levi Mefford, 18, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with assault on a female and two counts of communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Anita Dale Tillett, 65, of the 200 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged on a warrant for arrest for simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Katherine Michelle Sellers, 31, of the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Derrick Linell Clark, 35, of the 100 block of Cypress Circle, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with assault on a female and two counts of injury to personal property. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Keenan Nafis Vann-Jason, 18, of the 1200 block of Byrd St., Apt. B, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Mary Nicole Midgett, 33, of the 100 block of Eagle Drive, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with three counts of violating the conditions of her release. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $90,000 cash bond.
Chad Leor Nelson, 25, of the 100 block of Henry Simpson Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with resisting a public officer, assault on an officer and larceny of less than $1,000. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,750 secured bond.
Alvin T. Vann III, 41, of the 7900 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with two counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after paying a $1,000 cash bond.
Kirk Clinton Lane, 35, of the 200 block of Grandy Road, Grandy, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with driving while impaired and driving left of the center/passing on the right. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Rueben Andrew Perez, 28, of the 1300 block of Hawthorne Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Nicholas Mario Lamastra, 30, of the 2900 block of N. Armistead Ave., Lot 96, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with possession of stolen goods, driving while impaired and driving without an operator’s license. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $8,000 secured bond. He was also charged Jan. 10 with being a fugitive from justice in another state. A $10,000 secured bond was set for that charge.