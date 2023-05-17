Pasquotank Sheriff
Benjamin Thomas Emmett, 39, of the 1800 block of Providence Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 28 and charged with civil contempt of court in Pitt County. He was released after paying a $522 cash bond.
Timothy Kevin Brown Jr., 44, of the 1100 block of Folley Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 28 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was released after posting a $250 cash bond.
Brian James Pearce, 31, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 3 and served with a grand jury indictment for second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $400,000 secured bond.
Quallik Nashawn Farrow, 21, of the 250 block of Hurdletown Road, Hertford, was arrested May 4 and charged with selling or delivering schedule VI of a controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for the possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Priscilla Samantha Guendoo, 35, of the 1200 block of Glendale Ave., 6, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 5 and charged with neglecting/exploiting a disabled or elderly person, simple assault and exploitation of an elder or disabled adult. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Curtis Roland Thomas, 51, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons May 4 for a charge of simple assault and second-degree trespassing.
Lonnie Neverne Butler III, 38, of the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 8 and charged with assault on a female and simple assault. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Caitlin Sierra Jensen, 27, of the 900 block of Parsonage St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Jessica Ann Aiken, 21, of the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested April 9 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Raymond Edward Allen III, 58, of the 8100 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested April 10 and charged with resisting a public officer, communicating threats, misuse of the 911 phone system and ethnic intimidation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Anthony Cordell Curtis, 40, of the 50 block of Robbin Lane, Vandermere, was arrested April 10 and charged with driving while impaired, driving with an open container of alcohol after consuming, speeding, failure to maintain lane control and failure to wear a seat belt. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Travis James Worthington, 38, of the 200 block of Colonial Beach Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested April 13 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Jordan Scott Griffis, 29, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested April 13 and served with a Dare County warrant for arrest for misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Marroquin Romero Armando, 28, of the 50 block of Sir Franice Grake Drive, Manteo, was arrested April 13 and charged with driving while impaired.
Robbie Ward Ange Jr., 64, of the 200 block of Neals Creek Road, Poplar Branch, was charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Michael Anthony Widen, 43, of the 3500 block of Sale Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested April 13 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Michael Wayne Wright, 52, of the 260 block of Royal Court, Forest, Virginia, was arrested April 14 and charged with assault inflicting physical injury by strangulation and assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour hold.
Carlos Alfredo Aguilar Castillo, 22, of the 130 block of Holly Cres, Grandy, was arrested April 14 and charged with two counts assault on an officer and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Nancy Liam Woodworth, 39, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested April 15 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Hunter Camden Westbrook, 20, of the 200 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested April 15 and charged with injury to personal property. He was released after paying a $150 cash bond.
Matthew Spencer Hewes, 53, of the 800 block of Rosewood Court, Corolla, was issued a criminal summons April 16 for an unspecified charge.
Brenton David Stagg, 36, of the 900 block of Patterson St., Petersburg, Virginia, was arrested April 16 and charged with driving while impaired and an unsafe lane change. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Adam Paul Lester, 34, of the 800 block of Pine St., Kernersville, was arrested April 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. No bond was set.
George Avery Schackelford Jr., 35, of the 100 block of Shoshone Trail, Hertford, was arrested April 17 and served three warrants for arrest, two for larceny, one for second degree trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Anthony Chase Ingram, 36, of the 100 block of Laurel Woods Way, Currituck, was arrested April 18 and charged with 12 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 secured bond.
Kelly Ewell, 35, of the 100 block of Gadwell Drive, Currituck, was served a criminal summons April 18 for communicating threats.
Ashley Marie Griffith, 33, of the 100 block of NW River Road, Moyock, was served a criminal summons April 18 for simple assault.
Hadley Jacqueline Howell, 23, of the 100 block of N. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested April 19 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $20,000 unsecured bond was set.
Donald Angel Vaughn Jr., 27, of the 100 block of Brumsey Ridge Court, Moyock, was arrested April 19 and charged with possession of methamphetamine. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Thomas Patrick Collins, 65, of the 2400 block of Haywood Ave., Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 20 and charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Nathan Gray Robinson, 40, of the 100 block of Golden Jubilee St., Jarvisburg, was arrested April 20 and charged with driving while impaired, misdemeanor child abuse and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Troy James Topash, 44, of the 1400 block of Lake Ridge Court, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested April 21 and charged with resisting a public officer, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, failure to maintain lane control and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Wendy Joy Wood, 51, of the 100 block of Roland Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested April 22 and charged with driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Shayef Mahmod Al Halmi, 20, of the 900 block of W. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, Virginia, was arrested April 22 and charged with reckless driving with wanton disregard and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.