Pasquotank Sheriff
Mason William Noordsy, 40, of the 1000 block of Macey Jo Court, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 8 for one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree trespassing.
David Lea Owens, 41, of the 800 block of S. Martin L. King Jr. Drive, Elizabeth City, was cited June 8 for seven misdemeanor counts of communicating threats.
Ebony Nicole White, 40, of the 380 block of Hercules Street, Elizabeth City, was cited June 13 for one misdemeanor count of failure to return rental property.
Currituck Sheriff
Rafael Alexander Lebano, 39, of the 100 block of North River Drive, Jarvisburg, was arrested May 25 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Michael Thomas Harris Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 23 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear in court for misdemeanor violation of a domestic violence protection order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $14,500 secured bond.
Chantal Linnette Dennison, 52, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested May 24 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Gabriel Loraine Morrison, 32, of the 700 block of Lamp Light Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested May 26 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Marshall Lloyd McEndree, 23, of the 2800 Mogadore Road, Akron, Ohio, was arrested May 26 and charged with driving while impaired. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
William Sklyer Roache, 25, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested May 27 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of driving while license revoked and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond. He was also arrested June 3 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required for misdemeanor charges in Dare County of possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, operating a vehicle without insurance and larceny. A $500 secured bond was set for those charges.
Lance Lewis Spafford, 45, of the 100 block of Waterview Drive, Grandy, was arrested May 27 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Dillon Michael Cooper, 30, of the 100 block of Andrew Road, Grandy, was arrested May 28 and charged with simple assault and second-degree trepassing. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond. He was also arrested June 2 and charged with assault and battery. A $3,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Charles Michael Richards, 52, of the 100 block of Porchard Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested May 28 and charged with injury to personal property, possession of between a half ounce and 1½ ounces of marijuana and being intoxicated and disruptive in public. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Bryce Messina, 21, of the 16000 block of Strooptown Road, Timberville, Virginia, was arrested May 29 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Candace Michelle White, 31, of the 100 block of Jennifer Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 29 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
William Dwane Lee, 32, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 31 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. One charge was driving while license revoked in Perquimans; one charge was resisting a public officer and driving while license revoked in Camden County; and driving while license revoked in Craven County.
Blanca Aracely Aguilar, 53, of the 200 block of Barnard Road, Grandy, was issued two criminal summonses May 30 for leash law/public nuisance violations.
Charles Leroy Thomas IV, 44, of the 1200 block of Raleigh St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 28 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of failure to return rental property. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Erlin Yomar Majano, 26, of the 13000 block of Whisonant Court, Herndon, Virginia, was arrested May 31 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle, driving while impaired and speeding. He was released on a $1,750 unsecured bond.
George Avery Schackelford Jr., 34, of the 100 block of Walnut Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 29 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana in Dare County. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Thomas Harding, 30, of the 40 block of Douglas Ave., Concord, was arrested June 2 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Jordan Pierce Westberry, 25, of the 700 block of Remington Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested June 2 and charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving to endanger and two counts of speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.