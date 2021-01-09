An Elizabeth City man has been indicted on child sex charges stemming from a December 2015 incident in which he’s alleged to have sexually assaulted a 12-year-old relative.
Raymond Riddick, 39, of the 1000 block of Northside Road, was indicted by a grand jury Dec. 7 on charges that include statutory sexual offense with a child, forcible sexual offense, second-degree kidnapping and taking indecent liberties with a minor.
Riddick was arrested by Elizabeth City police on Dec. 31, according to an arrest report. Besides fingerprinting Riddick, officers also took a DNA sample from him, the report states.
Riddick was then taken before Chief Magistrate Leonardo L. Custis, who set a combined secured bond of $65,000. Riddick was released after posting the bond, his arrest report states.
As a condition for his release, Riddick was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim and not to attempt to communicate with her.
Sgt. Eddie Graham of the Elizabeth City Police Department declined to discuss the charges against Riddick last week.
But the victim’s father, speaking on the condition his name not be used, said earlier this week his daughter, who is now 16, came forward with the allegations against Riddick last August.
The man said he’s originally from Elizabeth City but he, his wife and daughter now live out of state. He said the incident that resulted in the criminal charges against Riddick, who’s his nephew, occurred during his family’s visit to Elizabeth City around Christmas in 2015.
The man said his father has a health condition that requires his siblings to spend significant time with him. So every year, he and his family return to Elizabeth City to spend time with his father and “give them a break.” During these trips, the man said he and his siblings also try to get together for at least one outing.
Leaving their daughter, who was then 12, in the care of older cousins, the man said he and his wife went Christmas shopping with his siblings to Virginia. While they were gone, Riddick came to the house where the cousins were gathered, took his daughter into a room “away from everybody else” and sexually assaulted her, the man said.
“We didn’t pick up that anything was wrong when we got back,” the man said.
But there were signs something was wrong, the man said. His daughter suddenly didn’t want to be by herself and she was frightened to be around men — including her own father, he said.
“We chalked it up to her being a pre-teen,” the man said. “I thought she just didn’t want to be seen with her dad. We had no idea this was going on.”
Also, when his daughter would reference Riddick in conversation, she’d comment about how is breath smelled, the man said. She also said other things about him.
“She would say she couldn’t stand him and that she hated him, and that she never wanted to be around him,” the man said.
In retrospect, “part of me didn’t want to know” what had happened, the man said. But the mention of Riddick’s breath kept bugging him, he said.
“How did she know what his breath smelled like when she had never been around him?” the man said he asked himself more than once.
Finally, he felt he had to ask his daughter the question directly: “I asked her, ‘How do you know what his breath smells like?’
“That’s when she put her head down, started crying and told her mother and me that he had touched her in appropriately,” the man said.
Unnerved by what his daughter had said, the man said he stepped out of the room while his daughter detailed to his wife what had happened to her.
“I didn’t want to hear what happened and I still don’t,” the man said.
What took place was just too terrible, he said. “My family had done this to my family. My blood had done this to my blood.”
The man said he called Riddick to confront him about what his daughter had said.
“I told him I believed my daughter. I told him I know she wouldn’t lie to me about something like this,” the man said.
He claims Riddick didn’t deny her allegations.
The man said he also told Riddick he planned to pursue criminal charges against him. He and his wife went to authorities where they live. But because the crime allegedly happened in Elizabeth City, authorities here investigated, he said.
Reached by phone Thursday, Riddick denied that he had assaulted his relative.
“I’ve never done anything like that,” he said.
Asked why his relatives would make accusations against him if they weren’t true, he said he didn’t know.
“I don’t understand,” he said. “I am hurt that they would accuse me of something like this.”
Riddick said he plans to fight the charges in court.
Advised Riddick had denied the accusations, the victim’s father said he’s frustrated that his nephew won’t take responsibility for his actions.
“He’s denying and downplaying what he did. He needs to accept that he did this so my daughter and everybody involved can start to heal,” he said.