Elizabeth City Police
Melissa Ann Busler, 47, of the 1200 block of Winston Street, Elizabeth City, was issued a citation for one misdemeanor count of failure to return rented property on Nov. 25.
Aaron Kirk Coker, 44, of the 510 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Elizabeth City, was issued a citation for one misdemeanor count of discharging fireworks.
Sidarrellissa Marie Clark, 26, of the 200 block of Native Dancer Court, was arrested Nov. 26 on a grand jury indictment for three felony counts. She was released after posting a $7,000 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Tiffany Marie Beasley, 38, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Lot 7, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Kevin Lee Cofield Jr., 25, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with vandalism of personal property, malicious conduct by a prisoner and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Ronald T. Baxter, 33, of the 400 block of New Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with driving while impaired, speeding and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Victoria Ashlee Lane Nelson, 30, of the 1300 block of Lincoln St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of possession of stolen motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond. She was also charged on Nov. 29 with assault inflicting serious injury on a government officer, assault on a government officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $50,000 secured bond was set for those charges. She remained confined at ADJ.
Christopher Ray Culbertson, 23, of the 100 block of Clay Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with possession of a weapon while a felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Tiffany Marie Upton, 38, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Lot 7, Elizabeth City, was served a criminal summons Dec. 2 for first-degree trespassing.
Sarah Beth Shelton, 40, of the 600 block of Smith St., Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Maliquia Virginia White, 33, of the 300 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 9 on an outstanding warrant for simple assault. She was released after service.
