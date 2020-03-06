Elizabeth City Police
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
A report of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods was turned in Feb. 17 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
A report of found property was turned in Feb. 17 in the 3800 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
A report of found property was turned in Feb. 17 in the 900 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
A report of motor vehicle theft was turned in Feb. 18 in the 1700 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in Feb. 18 in the 700 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
A report of found property was turned in Feb. 19 in the 1400 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
A report of tampering of a motor vehicle was turned in Feb. 19 in the 100 block of Golf Club Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
A report of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was turned in Feb. 19 in the 100 block of Golf Club Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
A report of fraud by obtaining property by false pretenses and larceny by employee was turned in Feb. 20 in the 200 block of W. Elizabeth St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.
A report of larceny was turned in Feb. 20 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
A report of breaking and entering, larceny and damage to property was turned in Feb. 20 in the 700 block of Factory St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering and larceny was turned in Feb. 21 in the 600 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
A report of larceny was turned in Feb. 22 in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Ball St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in Feb. 22 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 S., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in Feb. 23 in the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
A report of found property was turned in Feb. 23 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
A report of a suspicious person was turned in Feb. 23 in the 100 block of Mimosa Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in Feb. 23 in the 300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
A report of shooting into an occupied dwelling and gunshots fired was turned in Feb. 25 on Greenleaf St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
A report of larceny was turned in Feb. 25 in the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
A report of larceny was turned in Feb. 26 in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Young.