Elizabeth City Police
A report of a fictitious vehicle registration plate in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 29. Investigating officer: AM Rodriguez.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property in which an unknown person damaged two vehicles in the 700 block of Corsair Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 29. Investigating officer: ML Ruffin.
A report of shoplifting of more than $20 in items from a store in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 29. Investigating officer: AM Rodriguez.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property in which an unknown person used a knife or other sharp object to puncture victim’s vehicle tire in the 100 block of Tidewater Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 29. Investigating officer: ML Ruffin.
A report of motor vehicle tampering by removing charging cable from electric car in the 210 block of Harney Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 29. Investigating officer: AM Rodriguez.
A report of missing/runaway juvenile in the 1820 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 2. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of larceny involving $400 in items at a business in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 2. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of damage to property involving $500 in damage to vehicle bumper in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 3. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of two incidents of misdemeanor larceny involving stolen mopeds with a total value of $1,000 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 3. Investigating officer: RA Stokley.
A report of damage to property involving $500 in damage to vehicle fender in the 1850 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 3. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of domestic incident in the 110 block of E. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 3. Investigating officer: SM Wright.
A report of simple assault and assault on a female during domestic dispute in the 300 block of Maryland Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of damage to property involving $50 in damage to a vehicle’s windshield in the 340 block of US Highway 158 West, Camden County, was turned in Aug. 12. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of breaking and entering and stolen property offenses involving $30,000 in stolen furniture and $20,000 in stolen women’s clothing in the 1900 block of Savin Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 12. Investigating officer: TL Jackson.
A report of larceny involving the theft of six music speakers ($100), a DVD player ($50), a lawn trimmer ($100), a push mower ($100), a stereo unit ($50) and two standing lamps ($50) in the 1010 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 12. Investigating officer: RS Mateo.
A report of larceny by someone stealing a tip jar with $15 at a business in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 14. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
A report of larceny of a bicycle valued at $170 from a residence in the 700 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned Aug. 15. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property, drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations in the 530 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 15. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of financial card fraud in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizaabeth City, was turned in Aug. 16. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of a larceny of a cell phone valued at $50 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 16. Investigating officer: A. Bazemore.
A report of larceny of 5 units of laundry detergent with total value of $73 and 3 18-packs of beer (total value $56) from a business in the 1310 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 16. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of intimidation in the 200 block of Pleasant Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 17. Investigating officer: GA Smith.
A report of larceny of bicycle parts valued at $150 from 10 bicycles from a government building in the 710 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 17. Investigating officer: ML Ruffin.
A report of larceny of a 9mm Taurus handgun valued at $300 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 17. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of misdemeanor larceny of a portable drill set and a gas powered weed eater (total value $400) in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 17. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of fraud involving possible scammers taking nearly $1,000 from victim’s bank account in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
A report of motor vehicle theft involving a stolen Dodge Caravan valued at $15,000 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
A report of drug/narcotic violations by possession marijuana and involving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche valued at $3,000 in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18. Investigating officer: BR Powell.
A report of larceny of a North Carolina vehicle registration plate valued at $25 in the 110 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18. Investigating officer: WL Parr.
A report of larceny and possession of stolen goods with combine value of $6 from a business in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving $300 to a 2012 Ford vehicle in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
A report of theft of an electrical meter valued at $100 in the 300 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
A report of obtaining property by false pretense in the 1510 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: ED Goodwin.
A report of drug complaint in the 410 block of Persse Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of call for service involving assault of victim through unwanted sexual contact at a government building in the 700 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of drug equipment violations at W. Main and Pritchard streets, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: D. Green.
A report of damage to property involving $300 in damage to an interior wall and $400 in damage to a window in the 600 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: ED Goodwin.