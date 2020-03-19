Elizabeth City Police
A report of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods was turned in March 11 in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
A report of wire fraud was turned in March 11 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
A report of fraud was turned in March 13 in the 1700 block of Wesley Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
A report of communicating threats was turned in March 13 in the 600 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
A report of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and larceny from a motor vehicle was turned in March 13 in the 500 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
A report of larceny was turned in March 13 in the 800 block of Beech St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Young.
A report of breaking and entering, larceny and damage to property was turned in March 14 in the 1400 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
A report of a structure fire was turned in March 14 in the 800 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in March 15 in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
A report of larceny was turned in March 15 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Camden Sheriff
A report of a verbal disturbance was turned in Feb. 27 in the 100 block of Canal St., Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
A report of verbal disturbance was turned in Feb. 28 in the 100 block of N. Mill Dam Road, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in Feb. 28 in the 100 block of Canal St., Camden. Investigating officer: D.F. Smith.
A report of a burglary/breaking and entering was turned in Feb. 29 in the 300 block of McPherson Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L.M. Gregory.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property and a hit and run was turned in Feb. 29 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: L.M. Gregory.
A report of animal cruelty was turned in March 2 in the 100 block of Summers Way, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
A report of a vehicle fire was turned in March 3 in the 100 block of Whitehurst Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
A report of assault on a female was turned in March 4 in the 100 block of McKimmey Road, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.