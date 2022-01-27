Elizabeth City Police
Ban Zollar Lee Jr., 30, of the 500 block of Bunnell Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with altering, removing serial number from a firearm carrying and concealing (a Ruger 380). He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Tre-Shon Shabazz Walker, 28, of the 1300 block of Lowe St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a criminal summons/citation. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Jose E. Huerta, 32, of the 1700 block of Fair Wind Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with being a fugitive from another jurisdiction. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Cyera Danielle Rawlins, 31, of the 100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Michael Lee Johnson, 52, of the 60 block of Wilderness Trail, Perquimans, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required and a misdemeanor count of probation violation. He was served three orders of arrest issued in Perquimans County for felony disclosing private images of an adult, misdemeanor assault and battery and misdemeanor assault on a female. He was served one order for arrest from Dare County for driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and exceeding the posted speed. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $138,000 secured bond.
Akeem Ali White, 31, of the 3500 block of Ponds Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 7 on a fugitive warrant from another state.
Donald Edward Spencer Sr., 56, of the 400 block of South Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 9 for a charge of communicating threats.
Enaissa Monai White, 20, of the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with possession of a counterfeiting instrument, forgery/uttering and obtaining property by false pretenses. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Tondresia Tyshera Banks, 29, of the 1400 block of River Road, Lot 128, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting an $8,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Lisa Marie Wheeler, 27, of the 300 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond and ordered not to have contact with James Wheeler nor possess a firearm or deadly weapon pending disposition of the charges.
David Lee Dowell Jr., 45, of the 6400 block of Knotts Island Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Tiffany Lynn Miller, 31, of the 100 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested Jan. 6 and served a warrant for arrest for misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Michael Thomas Harris Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 6 and served two Camden County warrants for arrest for felony larceny and breaking and entering. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Wyatt Robert Rockhill, 23, of the 140 block of Wyatts Way, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with assault on a female. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Richard Dillon Driscoll, 29, of the 100 block of Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with resisting a public officer and assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Walter Leon Hanna, 51, of the 100 block of Neal Ave., Jarvisburg, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with driving while license revoked, driving without liability insurance and driving with fictitious registration. He was released on a $500 unsecured bond.