Elizabeth City police say a man suspected of concealing merchandise at Walmart is someone wanted for failing to appear in court on numerous other charges, including larceny and possession of stolen goods.
Police charged Anthony Dylan Sturdivant, 37, on Tuesday with seven counts of failure to appear in court, second-degree trespassing and shoplifting/concealment of goods. Sturdivant was being confined at Albemarle District Jail Wednesday in lieu of a $11,000 secured bond, according to an Elizabeth City Police Department press release.
Police said officers went to Walmart Tuesday after being advised that a store official had observed a customer concealing merchandise. When officers arrived and confronted Sturdivant, they charged him with the seven counts of failing to appear in court as well as charges connected to the Walmart incident.
According to Lt. Jamie Judge, Sturdivant is charged with failing to appear in court on three counts of second-degree trespassing, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, one count of possession of stolen goods and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was charged with trespassing Tuesday because he previously had been banned from Walmart, Judge said.
Police said Sturdivant is still under investigation and additional charges may be pending.
Sturdivant, whose last known address was the 700 block of Brooks Avenue, is due in Pasquotank District Court on Aug. 26.