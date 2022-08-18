Elizabeth City Police
Autumn Garrison, 22, of the 1740 block of Willow Dale Lane, Charlottesville, Virginia, was arrested July 16 and charged with one felony count of fraud by obtaining property under false pretense. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Roy Clifton Baum, 39, of the 1400 block of Warden Street, was arrested July 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Rashawn Maurice Baum, 26, of the 390 block of Shadneck Road, was arrested July 17 and charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by convicted felon, four felony counts of failure to appear in court and was served a true bill of indictment for three unspecified felony charges. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $217,500 secured bond.
Michael Scott Snelgrove Jr., 51, of the 510 block of Dobbs Street, Hertford, was arrested July 19 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,500 cash bond.
Richard Leonard Day Jr., 51, of the 1290 block of Bart James Road, was arrested July 19 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $12,500 secured bond.
Keno Dante Parker, 47, of the 430 block of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested July 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked and speeding. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Katelyn Aileen Lowe, 29, of the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, was arrested July 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was released after a 48 hold.
Rahkim Loutrail Hughes, 32, of the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, was arrested July 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of impaired driving and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Sinatra Dione Brothers, 51, of the 600 block of W. Cypress Street, was arrested July 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of 2nd degree trespassing and aggravated assault. He was released by the magistrate.
Julio Cesar Perez-Dominguez, 36, of the 110 block of Rosewood Avenue, was arrested July 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count if driving while impaired. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Jaron Denta Bell, 37, of the 310 block of Westover Street, was arrested July 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Lucas Caine Jensen, 29, of the 1400 block of River Road, was arrested July 29 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. A secured bond was set at $3,000.
Zaurnice Tamiko King, 25, of the 910 block of Fifth Street, was arrested July 30 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of vandalism of personal property, violation of a valid protective order and careless and reckless driving. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Joshua Allen Munden, 44, of the 1370 block of Woodville Road, Hertford, was arrested July 30 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Romone Anthony Dashiell, 36, of the 1110 block of Haughton Road, Edenton, was arrested July 21 and charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Kelly Demetras White, 34, of the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, was issued a criminal summons on July 22 for one misdemeanor count of failure to return rented property.
Rashaon Tyhier Lane, 23, no address, was arrested July 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Shelton Trivell Gordon Jr., 21, of the 110 block of Springvale Street, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of vandalism of personal property. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Amanda Marie Patterson, 34, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault, communicating threats. She was assigned a court date and released.
Jeremias Ramos, 38, of the 510 block of Bunnells Avenue, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault by pointing a firearm. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Roman Devonne Hall, 24, of the 1130 block of Ahoskie Cofield Road, Cofield, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of injury to real property. He was assigned a court date and released.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Wendy Joy Wood, 50, of the 140 block of Romland Creek Road, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of public nuisance.
Donnell Dywan Moore, 38, of the 100 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count of civil contempt of court, child support. He was released after posting a $1,500 cash bond.