Elizabeth City Police
Malcolm Hinton, 50, of the 300 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court and two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear to child. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Albert Will Williams, 55, of the 200 block of N. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of drunk and disruptive. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jermel Trevon Williams, 28, of the 1400 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to pay court indebtedness. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $483 cash bond.
Alanah Murphy, 22, of the 140 block of Pine Street, Herford, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court. She was assigned a new court date and released after posting a $250 cash bond.
Brendan Andrew Sisk, 29, of the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault/affray. He was released in lieu of a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Kanisha Arnee McNeil, 30, of the 5300 block of Montague Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with two felony counts of larceny by employee. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Eric Andrew Joseph, 32, of the 400 block of Roy Street, Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Mohoganey Lecree Williams, 31, of the 600 block of Walston Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with one felony count of embezzlement and two felony counts of probation violation.
Kevin Michael Caldwell Jr., 26, of the 700 block of S. Adams Landing Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 10 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
David Daniel Ballance Jr., 44, of the 170 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was served criminal summonses for one misdemeanor count each of possession of less than ½ ounce Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 10. He was assigned a court date and released.
Carrie Mil Busch, 42, of the 1100 block of S. Military Highway, Chesapeake, Virginia, was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of failure to return rented property on March 10. She was assigned a court date and released.
David Lea Owens, 42, of S. Martin L. King Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 11 and charged with one felony count each of assault or affray on emergency personnel and probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Ralph Eugene Jones, 56, of the 810 block of Briarwood Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
James Melvin Lawson Jr., 59, of the 300 block of E. Burgess Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of impaired driving and hit-and-run, leaving the scene.
Christina Ann Crosby, 37, of the 210 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of less than ½ ounce of Schedule VI controlled substance and driving while impaired.
Felisha Marie Guertin, 27, of the 110 block of Merciers Lane, Hertford, was served criminal summonses for one misdemeanor count each of fictitious registration plate, no liability insurance and driving while license revoked. He was assigned a court date and released.
Kendell Cordero Lovejoy, 35, of the 1200 block of Harris Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested on a felony true bill indictment on March 24. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Terrence Jerome Gray Jr., 29, of the 1330 block of Grayland Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Jesse Jerome Whitehurst, 35, of the 110 block of S. Road Street, was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of failure to return rented property on March 25. She was assigned a court date and released.
Roy Clifton Baum, 40, of the 1400 block of Warden Street, was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of shoplifting on March 26. He was assigned a court date and released.