Elizabeth City Police
Injury to real property was reported Sept. 8 in the 300 block of Rivers Edge Circle. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Burglary/breaking & entering of a residence, larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Sept. 8 in the 900 block of Brooks Avenue. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Larceny of a lawn mower and construction wood was reported Sept. 8 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Concealment of merchandise was reported Sept. 8 in the 400 block of E. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Harassment (by suspect making harassing comments on Facebook) was reported Sept. 9 in the 1780 block of Peartree Road. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
Larceny of an Android tablet (valued at $79) was reported Sept. 9 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Wire fraud and identity theft were reported Sept. 9 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Breaking & entering a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 10 in the 700 block of W. Main Street. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 10 in the 1400 block of River Road. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Simple assault (by suspect putting woman in headlock, pulling a knife on her) was reported Sept. 10 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
Drug/narcotic violations were reported Sept. 10 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Larceny (of $40 cash) was reported Sept. 10 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Damage to city property was reported Sept. 11 on Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Gunshots fired and destruction/damage/vandalism to property were reported Sept. 11 in the 510 block of Bell Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Damage to real property was reported Sept. 12 in the 110 block of Forest Skipper Drive. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Breaking & entering a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 19 in the 200 block of N. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Damage to property was reported Sept. 23 in the 120 block of Sutton Drive. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Drug complaint was reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of Center Cross Drive. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
Social Security scam was reported Sept. 23 in the 220 block of N. Water Street. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Resisting, delaying or obstructing was reported Sept. 23 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Burglary/breaking & entering, larceny and damage to property were reported Sept. 24 in the 310 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Vandalism of church property was reported Sept. 24 in the 700 block of W. Cypress Street. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Credit card/automated teller machine fraud ($340 stolen cash) was reported Sept. 24 in the 300 block of E. Main Street. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Found property (debit card) was reported Sept. 24 in the 1500 block of Herrington Road. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Larceny of a firearm (9mm Ruger valued at $500) was reported Sept. 24 in the 1100 block of Wood Street. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Felony larceny (of power tools and a generator with total value of $1,610) was reported Sept. 24 in the 1600 block of Lexington Drive. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.