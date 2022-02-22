Elizabeth City Police
Possession of marijuana and a weapons law violation, concealing a handgun, were reported Feb. 6 in the 500 block of Road/Shepard St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Conlon.
Larceny was reported Feb. 7 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Drug/narcotic violations were reported Feb. 7 in the 500 block of S. Water St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Larceny of a license plate was reported Feb. 7 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny of a bike valued at $300 was reported Feb. 7 in the 300 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Fraud was reported Feb. 8 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny of wallets and identifying information was reported Feb. 8 in the 100 block of Hyman Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Larceny of wine and trespassing was reported Feb. 8 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Identify theft was reported Feb. 8 in the 2100 block of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Larceny of underwear and an energy drinks valued at $36.54 was reported Feb. 9 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny and possession of stolen goods, valued at $85.15, was reported Feb. 10 at Walmart in Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Larceny of items valued at $35.75 was reported at the Dollar General in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
A scam/fraud was reported Feb. 10 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses was reported Feb. 10 in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road, Apartment 112, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Second-degree trespassing was reported Feb. 12 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Discharging a firearm in the city limits was reported Feb. 12 in the 400 block of Perry St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Feb. 13 in the 800 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Drug violations and drug equipment violations were reported Feb. 13 in the 1300 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Motor vehicle theft, a $5,000 Ford, was reported Feb. 13 in the 100 block of Celeste St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny, a bag with $955 worth of items taken from a laundry room, was reported Feb. 14 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Larceny from a pharmacy was reported at CVS Feb. 14 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, catalytic converter valued at $100, was reported Feb. 14 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Feb. 14 in the 400 block of South Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Breaking and entering and larceny of two firearms were reported Feb. 14 in the 200 block of E. Burgess St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Breaking and entering and larceny of fashion jewelry and unopened QVC package was reported Feb. 14 in the 100 block of Walnut St. B, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Motor vehicle theft, a $5,000 Toyota, was reported Feb. 14 in the 100 block of E. Cypress St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Motor vehicle theft, a $15,000 2006 Kia Sportage, was reported Feb. 15 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Concealing merchandise, $58 in watches and $22 in T-shirts, was reported Feb. 15 at Belk in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Feb. 15 in the 900 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny, theft of a cellphone, was reported Feb. 15 in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Destruction/damage to property, $100 to lighting, was reported Feb. 16 in the 300 block of S. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
An unspecified call for service was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, $115 catalytic converter, was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Byron Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Larceny of curtains and other merchandise was reported Feb. 16 from Walmart in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Possession of marijuana was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Theft of a motor vehicle parts, $500 in catalytic converters, was reported Feb. 17 in the 110 block of Griggs St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Display of fictitious tags was reported Feb. 17 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.