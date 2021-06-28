Elizabeth City Police
Lost property was reported June 18 in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Found property was reported June 18 in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Larceny (of $300 in grocery store items) was reported June 19 in the 1310 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny (of nearly $11 in sunscreen products from specialty store) was reported June 20 in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported June 20 in the 300 block of Beechwood Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Burglary/breaking and entering (of $250 in yard equipment from residence) was reported June 22 in the 200 block of Fearing Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.H. Boone.
Breaking/entering and larceny (of shotgun valued at $350 from a residence) were reported June 22 in the 700 block of Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Communicating threats, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and burglary/breaking and entering were reported June 22 in the 800 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A drone with contraband tobacco crashed into a fence at Pasquotank Correctional Institution reported June 19. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
A cat attacking a dog was reported June 22 in the 700 block of Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
A case of extortion/blackmail, victim was told to provide money or photos would be posted to social media, was reported June 22 in the 100 block of Kevin Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Assault on a female and recovered property, a leather wallet and NC ID card, was reported June 22 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
An animal bite was reported June 18 in the 200 block of Orchard Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Obtaining property by false pretenses/confidence game was reported June 18 in the 700 block of Mt. Hermon Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Destruction/damage/vandalism was reported June 25 in the 600 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Found property, a flashlight found under a vehicle, was reported June 21 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 North, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Simple assault was reported June 24 in the 900 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Destruction/vandalism of property, someone cut strings to a gazebo, was reported June 24 in the 600 block of Egan Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Drug/narcotics violations, weapon law violations (felon with a firearm) and seized property was reported June 24 in the 3400 block of U.S. Highway 17 North/Lake Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A dog bite was reported June 25 in the 100 block of Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.