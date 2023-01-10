Elizabeth City Police
Hit and run involving two vehicles at Harney and Glade streets, Elizabeth City, was reported Dec. 16. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Elizabeth City Police
Hit and run involving two vehicles at Harney and Glade streets, Elizabeth City, was reported Dec. 16. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of residential property was reported Dec. 16 in the 710 block of Jefferson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
False report to agency or officers was reported Dec. 16 in the 900 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
Aggravated assault (gunshot wound to left thigh) was reported Dec. 16 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Simple assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of hotel property were reported Dec. 17 in the 510 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.W. Lewis.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Dec. 17 in the 510 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Call for service was reported Dec. 17 in the 800 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Theft of 2004 Honda Civic was reported Dec. 18 in the 300 block of S. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Lost property (9mm Taurus handgun) was reported Dec. 30 in the 100 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Driving while impaired was reported Dec. 31 in the 420 block of Pritchard Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Larceny (of license plate) was reported Dec. 31 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny (cosmetic products valued at $200) was reported Dec. 31 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Gunshots fired was reported Dec. 1 within city limits. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of city property (utility pole and wires) was reported Jan. 1 at Hoffler Street and Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Call for service was reported Jan. 1 on Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Jan. 1 in the 510 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of residential property was reported Jan. 1 in the 1190 block of Bias Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.