Elizabeth City Police
Theft of motor vehicle parts, $115 catalytic converter, was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Byron Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Larceny of curtains and other merchandise was reported Feb. 16 from Walmart in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Possession of marijuana was reported Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Theft of a motor vehicle parts, $500 in catalytic converters, was reported Feb. 17 in the 110 block of Griggs St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Display of fictitious tags was reported Feb. 17 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported Feb. 18 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Damage to property, drug/narcotic violations, driving while impaired and drug equipment violations, suspect was driving subject to an impairing substance, was reported Feb. 19 in the 400 block of Halstead Blvd. Extended/Mt. Everest Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Larceny of a catalytic converter was reported Feb. 19 in the 1700 block of City Center Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Motor vehicle theft, a $5,000 2012 Audi, was reported Feb. 19 in the 700 block of Factory St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Gunshots fired were reported Feb. 20 in the 200 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Larceny of cheese, shoes and two men’s hoodies, was reported Feb. 20 at Walmart in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Fraud was reported Feb. 21 in the 100 block of Summerfield St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and larceny of a firearm, 9mm Taurus, was reported Feb. 21 in the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Larceny of a moped was reported Feb. 22 in the 900 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Missing person was reported Feb. 22 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Larceny of a bronze headstone from cemetery was reported Feb. 5 in the 1300 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault, inmate and officer engaged in physical altercation, was reported Feb. 8 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Structure fire, cigarette caught brush near shed on fire, was reported Feb. 17 in the 400 block of Pineview Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a 2000 Town & Country van, was reported Feb. 17 in the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
An animal bite was reported Feb. 21 in the 100 block of Esquire Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Weapons on jail premises, inmate had a plastic shank, was reported Feb. 18 at Albemarle District Jail.
Destruction/vandalism of property, a church sign at Evangelical Methodist Church was shot, was reported Feb. 17 in the 800 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A call for service for unspecified incident was reported Feb. 21 in the 1000 block of Lindsay Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Larceny of a firearm was reported Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Feb. 24 in the 200 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Contraband found in a detention facility was reported Feb. 23 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A welfare check on dogs was requested in the 600 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Larceny of metal, $21,000 worth of copper, was reported Feb. 24 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
An overdose was reported Feb. 25 in the 1100 block of Possum Quarter Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
A structure fire was reported in the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.