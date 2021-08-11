Elizabeth City Police
Gunshots fired were reported July 23 in the 890 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Fraud (by someone stealing $9,100 in U.S. currency from victim’s bank account) was reported July 23 in the 3710 block of Union Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Larceny (of $700 U.S. currency from victim’s purse) was reported July 23 in the 110 block of Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Lost property (law enforcement equipment) was reported July 23 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Found property (a 9mm Glock handgun valued at $200, a laser sight ($14), and 14 rounds of ammunition) was reported July 24 in the 1600 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Lost property (a wallet) was reported July 25 in the 510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Found property (a wallet valued at $30) was reported July 25 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (estimated $890 damage to door) was reported July 25 in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Larceny of tools (victim had tools taken from his vehicle) was reported July 26 in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Bowen.
Damage to personal property ($1,000 damage to residential sliding glass door) was reported July 26 in the 110 block of Hyman Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Damage to personal property (two vehicles) was reported July 26 in the 3080 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Larceny (of $16 in U.S. currency) was reported July 26 in the 100 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Assault by pointing a gun and simple assault were reported July 27 in the 700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Shoplifting and 2nd degree trespass were reported July 27 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Financial fraud was reported July 28 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Counterfeiting/forgery (of check for $4,500) was reported July 28 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Damage to property (residential door) was reported July 28 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported July 30 in the 510 block of Martin Luther King Dr., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Larceny (of store items with total estimated value of $150) was reported July 30 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported July 30 in the 310 block of Harbor Bay Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($200 damage to residential windows) was reported July 30 in the 1200 block of Winston Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($1,000 damage to store window) was reported July 31 in the 800 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Breaking & entering a motor vehicle (2013 Ford Escape) and larceny of a firearm (Glock 26 9mm handgun) were reported July 31 in the 110 block of Hyman Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Breaking & entering and damage to real property were reported July 31 in the 810 block of Shannon Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Driving under the influence was reported Aug. 1 in the 300 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Breaking & entering (of a residence) was reported Aug. 1 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Burglary/breaking & entering and larceny (of a residence) were reported Aug. 1 in the 1210 block of Shiloh Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Burglary/breaking & entering and larceny (of a residence) were reported Aug. 1 in the 1820 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny (of a cell phone valued at $1,200) was reported Aug. 1 in the 510 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Goode.