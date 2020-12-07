Elizabeth City police
Larceny, by receiving pedicure valued at $45 and leaving store without paying, was reported Nov. 7 in the 900 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
Found property (Schedule VI narcotic) was reported Nov. 7 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
Gunshots fired were reported Nov. 8 in the 190 block of Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (involving broken windows and two vehicles with total estimated value of $2,200) was reported Nov. 8 in the 1220 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
Found property (wallet) was reported Nov. 8 on Agawam Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: LT Battle.
Motor vehicle theft (2019 vehicle valued at $5,000) was reported Nov. 8 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
Damage to personal property ($500 estimate damage to Dodge Charger) was reported Nov. 9 in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: ML Ruffin.