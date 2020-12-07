Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.