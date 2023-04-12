Terrence Jerome Gray Jr., 29, of the 1330 block of Grayland Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Jesse Jerome Whitehurst, 35, of the 110 block of S. Road Street, was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of failure to return rented property on March 25. She was assigned a court date and released.
Roy Clifton Baum, 40, of the 1400 block of Warden Street, was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of shoplifting on March 26. He was assigned a court date and released.
Currituck Sheriff
William Graham Pinkstone, 28, of the 100 block of Doris Lane, Point Harbor, was served a criminal summons March 7 from Dare County for a charge of violating a valid protective order. He was also arrested March 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Brandon Burton Boggess, 26, of the 800 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 9 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon after consuming alcohol, driving while impaired and transporting an open container of spiritous liquor. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Devonte Maurice Wilson, 30, of the 500 block of Hill St., Ahoskie, was arrested March 10 and charged with a probation violation in another county and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $51,000 secured bond.
Mark Lafayette Fletcher, 61, of the 500 block of Grandy Road, Grandy, was arrested March 11 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault inflicting serious injury by strangulation and interfering with emergency communication. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Joseph Aaron Konrady, 35, of the 3200 block of Cedarville Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested March 12 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
John Charles Elliott, 48, of the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested March 12 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined in lieu of a $250 cash bond.
Season Nicole Tolson, 44, of the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested March 12 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a misdemeanor. A $250 cash bond was set.