Elizabeth City Police
Karyn Elizabeth Pickop, 23, of the 130 block of Jordan Loop Road, Tyner, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of forced breaking and entering. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Dudley Ray Griffin, 39, of the 1510 block of Millpond Road, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of vandalism. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Shanell Desiree Douglas, 42, of the 770 block of Oak Stump Road, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with one felony count of assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Mason Lee James, 28, of the 1730 block of Morgans Corner Road, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with one felony count of forced breaking/entering and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear in court and resisting public officer. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Jamal D. White, 52, of the 1200 block of Placid Way, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Zechariah Warren Worley, 30, of the 100 block of Wade Ave., Knotts Island, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Katherine Renee Simmons, 34, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 6 for a charge of first-degree trespassing.
Kevin Lee Willoughby, 37, of the 120 block of Pungo Circle, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with assault on a charge under 12. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
David Nabors Jr., 54, of the 100 block of W. Virginia Ave., Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to dim headlights. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
Adam Alden Fahy, 36, of the 100 block of Four Forks Road, Shawboro, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $500 secured bond was set.
Trevor Eugene Cason, 21, of the 100 block of Ford Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court for possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jordan Gile Mulder, 22, of the 400 block of Cabot St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Erick Coronodo, 24, of the 1200 block of Ivystone Square Apartments, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court as required for Pasquotank County charges of carrying a concealed gun and speeding.
Danielle Unique Overton, 29, of the 400 block of Snowden Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with injury to personal property. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Alexander Paul Pond, 23, of the 4300 block of Ennisdale Drive, Smithfield, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Lyons Dean, 49, of the 1100 block of Austin St., Apartment 211C, Corolla, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with driving while impaired and unsafe movement. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Hunter Camden Westbrook, 20, of the 200 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with being intoxicated and disruptive in public and consuming alcohol while younger than 21. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Charles Albert Dawson Jr., 65, of the 100 block of John Lloyd Road, Point Harbor, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Juan Domingo Gomez, 37, of the 100 block of Spur Trail, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
John Daniel Smith Jr., 50, of 100 block of Hunt Club Trail, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Harmony Jolene Phelps, 32, of the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged on a Currituck County warrant for failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Thomas Earl Baker, 34, of the 1000 block of Valmire Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with injury to real property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Brittany Nicole Woods, 33, of the 100 block of Bunker Hill Road, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 20 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Robert Joseph Grinston Jr., 33, of the 100 block of Herman Arnold Road, Camden, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Hunter Camden Westbrook, 20, of the 200 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 24 and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Jahlil Bashar Carrol, 35, of the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.