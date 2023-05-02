Elizabeth City Police
Michael Anthony Powell Jr., 44, of the 440 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 5 after turning himself in and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Shantaya Shamekia Scott, 36, of the 400 block of W. Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $400 secured bond.
Kiara Shermone Toxey, 31, of the 1010 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was served a criminal citation for one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked/no driver’s license or suspended license, April 7. She was assigned a court date and released.
Dominique Shawn Blunt, 34, of the 1200 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Caleb James Moore, 31, of the 1200 block of Overman Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 8 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female, communicating threats and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order hold.
Cassie Adara Hawkins, 21, of the 110 block of Whitehurst Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 9 and charged with one felony count of larceny by employee. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jonathan Padilla Maldonado, 30, of the 610 block of Lake Road, Hertford, was arrested April 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Miguel Yasmir Williams, 32, of the 1110 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 10 and charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance while in a prison/jail and one misdemeanor count of possession of tobacco/phone by an inmate. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
James Boyd, 39, of the 110 block of Franklin Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 11 and charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of stolen goods/property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Deandra Denise Brown, 24, of the 7540 block of U.S. Highway 258, Woodland, was arrested April 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Jasmine Nicole Randolph, 31, of the 430 block of Mill Pond Road, Gatesville, was arrested April 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Paul Robert Pisacane, 44, of the 300 block of Cardinal Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 15 and charged with one felony count each of breaking & entering a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Colon Cherry, 23, of the 4600 block of Hazleburn Drive, Greensboro, was arrested April 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and impaired driving. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Carolyn Eloise Bonds, 66, of the 200 block of Lance Drive, Elizabeth City, was served criminal summonses for one misdemeanor count of larceny and one felony count of possession of stolen goods on April 15. She was assigned a court date and released.
Ravi Ramsamooj, 52, of the 1920 block of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of impaired driving. He was released in lieu of a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Priscilla Samantha Guendoo, 35, of the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, Elizabeth City, was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of simple assault/affray on April 16. She was assigned a court date and released.
Macon Tovine Smithwick Jr., 41, of the 150 block of Paso Fino Drive, Washington, was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of 1st degree trespassing. He was assigned a court date and released.
Jamie Rene Scranton, 27, of the 500 block of Lane Street, was arrested April 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and violating seat belt law. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Dana Celeste Rankin, 40, of the 110 block of E. Broad Street, was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked on April 17. She was assigned a court date and released.
Dana Celeste Rankin, 40, of the 110 block of E. Broad Street, was arrested April 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $350 secured bond.
Tavarr Spence Griffin, 34, of the 700 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked and driving the wrong way on a one-way street on April 17. He was assigned a court date and released.