Elizabeth City Police
A report of call for service involving assault of victim through unwanted sexual contact at a government building in the 700 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of drug equipment violations at W. Main and Pritchard streets, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: D. Green.
A report of damage to property involving $300 in damage to an interior wall and $400 in damage to a window in the 600 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19. Investigating officer: ED Goodwin.
A report of larceny of a bracelet valued at $9.99 was turned in Aug. 24 in the 400 block of South Griffin St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of simple assault was turned in Aug. 24 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of obtaining property, a credit card, by false pretenses was turned in Aug. 24 in the 100 block of Lannons Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriquez.
A report of obtaining property, $20 in cash, by false pretenses was turned in Aug. 24 in the 300 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of fraud, a caller claiming to be an employee of the N.C. Division of Employment Security Commission, was turned in Aug. 24 in the 200 block of W. Broad St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of communicating threats, someone threatened to stab a relative, was turned in Aug. 24 in the 800 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of simple assault, a man and woman allegedly assaulted one another, was turned in Aug. 25 in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of destruction/damage of property, suspects damaged a trailer owned by the city of Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 25 in the 200 block of Ward St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of a lost/stolen firearm, a Glock 26 valued at $500, was turned in Aug. 25 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was turned in Aug. 25 in the 900 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of damage to city property, a $5 body camera bracket button, was turned in Aug. 26 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of display of a fictitious license plate was turned in Aug. 26 in the 2000 block of Church St. Extended/Forest Park Road. Investigating officer; T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
Four reports of trespassing on posted property were turned in Aug. 26 in the 400 block of S. Griffin St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of communicating threats was turned in Aug. 26 in the 400 block of Perry St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of damage to city property was turned in Aug. 27 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of communicating threats was turned in Aug. 27 in the 1500 block of Hopkins Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury that resulted in hospitalization of the victim was turned in Aug. 10 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of trespass on real property was turned in Aug. 11 in the 300 block of Prince William Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of violation of a domestic protective order was turned in Aug. 12 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of injury to real property was turned in Aug. 16 in the 700 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of weapons law violations, an inmate possessing a deadly 7½-inch weapon in a prison, was turned in Aug. 15 at Pasqutoank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of assault on a female was turned in Aug. 16 in the 1000 block of Florida Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of intimidation, the suspect verbally threatened the alleged victim, was turned in Aug. 15 in the 1100 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of larceny, the victim’s utility trailer was taken, was turned in Aug. 18 in the 400 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of intimidation, the suspect allegedly told victim “I’m gonna get a gun and shoot and kill you,” was turned in Aug. 18 in the 3300 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of intimidation, suspect allegedly sent victim text message, was turned in Aug. 14 in the 4th block of Ridgefield Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of recovery of stolen property was turned in Aug. 19 in the 100 block of Impact Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of stolen firearm was turned in Aug. 20 in the 1100 block of Parsonage St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of a death investigation was turned in Aug. 19 in the 100 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of larceny was turned in Aug. 19 in the 300 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.
A report of an overdose was turned in Aug. 20 in the 200 block of North St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of destruction/damage to property, a window on an excavator broken, was turned in Aug. 19 in the 600 block of Esclip Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was turned in Aug. 22 in the 100 block of Palomino Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of possession of a weapon in a detention facility was turned in Aug. 23 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of simple assault, a 16-year-old was punched, was turned in Aug. 22 in the 1500 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of possession of a controlled substance in a prison, inmate had a suboxone strip, was turned in Aug. 23 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.