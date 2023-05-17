...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Larceny by employee ($19,000 in engine repair equipment stolen) was reported April 21 in the 920 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: Q.J. McIntyre.
Burglary/breaking & entering was reported April 21 in the 800 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Shoplifting was reported April 21 in the 400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
Death investigation (non-criminal) was reported April 21 in the 310 block of W. Church Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Shooting into occupied dwelling (eight 9mm casings, ten 5.56mm casings taken as evidence) was reported April 21 in the 800 block of Hunter Street. Investigating officer: S.M Wright.
Gunshots fired (with damage to stop sign, residential walls) was reported April 22 in the 590 block of Factory Street. Investigating officer: E.K. Britt.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and shooting into an occupied dwelling were reported April 22 in the 1010 block of Goodwin Avenue. Investigating officer: E.K. Britt.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($1,500 residential) and gunshots fired were reported April 22 in the 1010 block of Goodwin Avenue. Investigating officer: B.J. Morgan.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (residential window) was reported April 22 in the 500 block of W. Elizabeth Street. Investigating officer: Q.J. McIntyre.
Shoplifting was reported April 22 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: Q.J. McIntyre.
Aggravated assault inflicting injuries and assault on a female were reported April 22 in the 1210 block of Riverside Avenue. Investigating officer: Q.J. McIntyre.
Discharging firearm into dwelling and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported April 23 in the 800 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Assault on a government employee was reported April 21 in the 1000 block of Hockmeyer Drive, Elizabeth City.
Suspect found with 108.84 grams of schedule VI in a vehicle was reported May 4 in the 100 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City.
Larceny of cameras and camera equipment was reported May 4 in the 1100 block of Millpond Road/Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City.
Disorderly conduct, parent slapped child in front of other students at school, was reported May 4 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City.
Simple assault was reported May 5 in the 1100 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City.
Trash catching fire inside a trailer at the county landfill was reported May 8 in the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, someone using another’s retirement checks for their own benefit, was reported May 8 in the 100 block of Letitia Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.