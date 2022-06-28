Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of catalytic converter valued at $100 was reported June 15 in the 1200 block of McPherson Street. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Misdemeanor larceny of copper wiring from A/C unit was reported June 15 in the 710 block of Anderson Street. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported June 15 in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Discharging a firearm within city limits was reported June 18 in the 200 block of S. Griffin Street. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling were reported June 18 in the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Damage to property was reported June 18 in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Larceny of jewelry with total value of nearly $500 was reported June 18 in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Theft of two catalytic converters (valued at $3,600 total) and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported June 18 in the 1740 block of Weeksville Road. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported June 19 in the 510 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
Larceny of groceries valued at $79 was reported June 19 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Larceny of $600 from store was reported June 19 in the 700 block of Beech Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Larceny of a container of beer valued at $2.19 from a store was reported June 19 in the 110 block of E. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Attempted breaking & entering of a residence was reported June 19 in the 910 block of Morgan Street. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Larceny of a cell phone valued at $1,200 was reported June 19 in the 410 block of Forest Skipper Drive. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Breaking & entering of a specialty store, larceny after B&E (circular saw valued at $300) and 1st degree trespassing were reported June 20 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: M.R. Carwright.
Damage to personal property (by scratching lines and words into victim’s vehicle) was reported June 20 in the 670 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Lost wallet containing $50 was reported June 20 in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Larceny of a cell phone valued at $500 was reported June 20 in the 1820 block of River Road. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Breaking & entering of a residence, larceny of a lawnmower and property damage were reported June 20 in the 200 block of W. Main Street. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Discharging a firearm within city limits was reported June 20 in the 1000 block of Hunnicut Avenue. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of residential porch fence was reported June 21 in the 500 block of White Street. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Fraud was reported June 21 in the 1310 block of Jessica Street. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Theft of payroll checks, personal identification and credit cards from a motor vehicle and breaking & entering a motor vehicle were reported June 21 in the 1010 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle was reported June 22 in the 600 block of McPherson Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Fraud by depositing fake check worth $2,450 and using the money was reported June 22 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Fraud by depositing fake check worth $1,946 and using the money was reported June 22 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Fraud depositing fake checks worth nearly $1,000 and using the money was reported June 22 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported June 22 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported June 22 in the 1200 block of Herrington Road. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Assault and communicating threats were reported June 22 in the 400 block of Tatem Lane. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
False pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported June 23 in the 1330 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Larceny of vehicle keys was reported June 23 in the 1820 block of River Road. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Simple affray (TASER probes recovered) was reported June 23 in the 910 block of Third Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories, two catalytic converters and other equipment valued at $600, was reported June 7 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Felony breaking and entering of a building was reported June 9 in the 2400 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City.
Injury to county property, $14,000 worth of damage to Sheriff’s Office vehicles, was reported June 9 in the 1800 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City.
Display of fictitious registration plate was reported June 9 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City.
Intimidation, argument between parties, was reported June 9 in the 200 block of Joanna Drive, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault, destruction/vandalism of property ($800 smartphone) and interfering with emergency communications was reported June 10 in the 1100 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City.
Larceny of 9 air conditioner coils valued at $4,500 was reported June 10 in the 100 block of Beau Parkway East, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Intimidation, trespassing on real property, and littering was reported June 11 in the 100 block of Quail Run Road, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault was reported June 11 in the 100 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.