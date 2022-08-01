Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of more than $400 in groceries was reported July 13 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Larceny of power tools valued at $2,400 was reported July 14 in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
A lost document scanner valued at $225 was reported July 14 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
False pretense/swindle/confidence game was reported July 14 in the 210 block of Ibis Way. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Towing of abandoned vehicle was reported July 15 on Main Street Extended. Investigating officer: M.W. Marriner.
Camden Sheriff
Deputies picked up a stray cat in the 200 block of Lambs Road, Camden, on July 18.
Deputies responded to a nuisance animal report July 16 in the 100 block of White Cedar Lane, Camden.
Simple assault was reported July 16 in the 100 block of Perquimans Drive, Shiloh.
Assault on a female was reported July 16 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden.
Deputies responded July 15 to someone alleged to be suffering from mental illness in the 400 block of North River Road, Camden.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported July 15 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills.
Destruction/vandalism of property, a church sign was knocked over on the edge of a field, was reported July 15 in the 100 block of Cedar Branch Road, South Mills.
Communicating threats was reported July 13 in the 100 block of Gallberry Road, South Mills.
An attempted suicide by a juvenile was reported July 13 in the 200 block of McPherson Road, South Mills.
A cat bite was reported July 11 in the 100 block of Park Drive, Camden.
A snake spotted near the front door was reported July 12 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden.
Someone possibly in possession of a firearm who shouldn’t be, was reported July 20 in the 100 block of Upton Road, Camden.
Disorderly conduct, abusive language was reported July 19 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Burglary/breaking and entering, trespassing and reckless use of a firearm was reported July 25 in the 200 block of L&M Drive, Elizabeth City.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, $98,077.50 in loans, was reported July 26 in the 400 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Possession of drug paraphernalia in a jail facility was reported July 27 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Missing person was reported July 25 in the 100 block of Lawrence Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Someone punching window and cutting himself was reported July 25 in the 100 block of Quail Run Drive, Elizabeth City.
Credit card/automated teller machine fraud, someone used victim’s credit card to make $5,647.50 in online purchases, was reported July 22 in the 100 block of Bayshore Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
An employee who made threats against another employee was reported July 21 in the 100 block of Corporate Drive, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault, inmate struck another inmate with his fists, was reported July 14 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Larceny of a generator valued at $500 was reported July 15 in the 100 block of Terrilynn Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Assault inflicting serious injury was reported July 20 in the 500 block of Stafford Road, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault and possession of a dangerous weapon within a prison facility was reported July 14 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.
Simple assault was reported July 18 in the 800 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny and fraudulent transactions with credit cards totaling $2,705, was reported July 17 in the 300 block of Queenswood Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.