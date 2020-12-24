Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of a package, someone stole package from victim’s porch, was reported Dec. 16 in the 200 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny of a charger cable from the 7-11 in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City, was reported Dec. 17. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Oakwood Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Recovered property was reported Dec. 17 in the 700 block of Flora St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Obtaining property by false pretense, victim’s debit card used without authorization, was reported Dec. 17 in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Theft from motor vehicle, someone attempted to steal a purse, was reported Dec. 17 in the 800 block of Maple St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Larceny by an employee, $201 in merchandise taken without payment, was reported Dec. 17 at Walmart in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny by employee, $120.55 in merchandise taken without payment, was reported Dec. 17 at Walmart in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny of $170 was reported Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Rich Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Destruction/damage of property was reported Dec. 17 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.D. Spellman.
Lost property, lost wallets, was reported Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Burglary, larceny of a vacuum cleaner, $50 in food and $100 in cash, was reported Dec. 16 in the 700 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny, by stealing a catalytic converter (valued at $200) off a motor vehicle, was reported Dec. 18 in the 1040 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny, by stealing a catalytic converter (valued at $500) off a motor vehicle, was reported Dec. 18 in the 1040 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny, by stealing a catalytic converter (valued at $500) off a motor vehicle, was reported Dec. 18 in the 1040 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny, by stealing a catalytic converter (valued at $200) off a motor vehicle, was reported Dec. 18 in the 1040 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, by damaging catalytic converter (valued at $500), was reported Dec. 18 in the 1040 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny, by stealing a catalytic converter (valued at $500) off a motor vehicle, was reported Dec. 18 in the 1040 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny of a mens bicycle valued at $200 was reported Dec. 18 in the 900 block of Tuscarora Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Gunshots, by discharging a firearm within city limits three times, were reported Dec. 18 in the 910 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Larceny by taking merchandise valued at $100 out of store without paying for it was reported Dec. 18 in the 320 block of Holly Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Larceny by taking someone else’s property (valued at $1,940) without consent was reported Dec. 18 in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Misdemeanor larceny of $732 U.S. currency, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female were reported Dec. 19 in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Damage to personal property (valued at $20) by cutting exhaust system in attempt to steal catalytic converter from a motor vehicle, was reported Dec. 19 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Breaking/entering of a motor vehicle and larceny of $80 in U.S. coins, was reported Dec. 19 in the 100 block of Rosewood Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny of two bicycles with estimated total value of $200, was reported Dec. 19 in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
A call for service because suspect was attempting to enter a house, was reported Dec. 19 in the 120 block of Forest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Larceny by stealing cologne out of a package was reported Dec. 20 in the 1300 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.