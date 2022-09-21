Elizabeth City Police
A found Glock 27 pistol, .40 caliber ammunition and a magazine were reported Sept. 3 in the 100 block of Pleasant Drive. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 3 in the 110 block of Franklin Street. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Theft from motor vehicle was reported Sept. 4 in the 1810 block of Providence Road. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Breaking & entering, theft from motor vehicle and damage to property was reported Sept. 4 in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Theft from motor vehicle, larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Sept. 4 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 6 in the 400 block of Roanoke Avenue. A rock was taken as evidence. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Motor vehicle theft was reported Sept. 6 in the 1710 block of Uncle Buddy Drive. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Lost property (vehicle key) was reported Sept. 6 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Lost property (radio scanner) was reported Sept. 6 in the 110 block of S. McMorrine Street. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Larceny of a license plate was reported Sept. 6 in the 100 block of Bailey Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Theft of a vehicle’s catalytic converter (valued at $1,500) was reported Sept. 7 in the 1500 block of Church Street. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny of $100 worth of meat from grocery store was reported Sept. 7 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Gunshots fired was reported Sept. 13 in the 1220 block of Carolina Avenue. Investigating officer: L.E. Butts.
Larceny of a firearm (9mm Jimenez handgun valued at $199) was reported Sept. 13 in the 200 block of E. Broad Street. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Damage of property, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and gunshots fire were reported Sept. 13 in the 1100 block of Wood Street. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Overdose was reported Sept. 13 in the 100 block of Speed Street. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.
Domestic incident was reported Sept. 13 in the 1200 block of Shiloh Street. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling and gunshots fire were reported Sept. 15 in the 800 block of Park Street. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Missing person was reported Sept. 15 in the 200 block of W. Church Street. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (by using gray spray paint to vandalize property) was reported Sept. 15 in the 510 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Shoplifting (of $40 in clothes) was reported Sept. 15 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Going armed to the terror of people (pellet/BB rifle seized as evidence) was reported Sept. 15 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (2004 BMW automobile) was reported Sept. 15 in the 590 block of W. Colonial Avenue. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Burglary/breaking & entering was reported Sept. 15 in the 810 block of Ray Street. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Drug/narcotic violations, weapon law violations and resisting officer (overdose death; items seized as evidence included a .45 Glock handgun, $1,110 in U.S. currency, ammunition and three cell phones) were reported Sept. 16 on Pritchard Street. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Assault with a deadly weapon-inflicting serious injury and felony hit and run were reported Sept. 16 in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Sept. 17 in the 1220 block of Carolina Avenue. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Larceny (of $80 U.S. currency) was reported Sept. 17 in the 1200 block of Byrd Street. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and resist, delay or obstruct was reported Sept. 17 in the 220 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported Sept. 17 in the 100 block of E. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: B.R. Powell.
Calls for service was reported Sept. 17 in the 1210 block of Riverside Avenue. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.